Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,240 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 924 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Fair Isaac worth $54,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 280.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 19 shares of the technology company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FICO. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $1,549.00 target price on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,325.00 to $1,225.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,655.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 520 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.63, for a total transaction of $638,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $422,304.72. This trade represents a 60.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Up 7.8%

FICO opened at $1,183.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1 year low of $870.01 and a 1 year high of $2,217.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,089.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,424.37.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $12.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $11.03 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $691.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $630.21 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 33.67%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 40.450-40.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 37.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO's product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

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