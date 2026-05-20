Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Acquires 13,194 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,265 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 1.7% of Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 2,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company's stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company's stock.

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Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $78.89 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $172.23. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.54 and a 200-day moving average of $119.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 66.85% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Zoetis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.850-7.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frank A. Damelio purchased 6,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $501,343.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,718.62. This represents a 44.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.76 per share, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,986.24. The trade was a 13.94% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,650 shares of company stock worth $886,384. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $134.75.

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About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc NYSE: ZTS is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company's offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS - Free Report).

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