Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Acquires New Stake in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,763 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. Amgen makes up about 1.3% of Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $157,584,000 after buying an additional 43,884 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $1,669,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Amgen by 18.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 39,778 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 591,891 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $167,032,000 after acquiring an additional 47,958 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amgen Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $330.75 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $347.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.86. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.83 and a 1 year high of $391.29. The company has a market cap of $178.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. Amgen's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $2.52 dividend. This represents a $10.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.15%.

Amgen News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amgen announced a planned CFO transition, with Peter Griffith retiring and Thomas Dittrich returning to the company to succeed him. A well-telegraphed succession plan can reduce uncertainty around finance leadership and is typically viewed as a stability signal. AMGEN ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PETER GRIFFITH

Amgen announced a planned CFO transition, with Peter Griffith retiring and Thomas Dittrich returning to the company to succeed him. A well-telegraphed succession plan can reduce uncertainty around finance leadership and is typically viewed as a stability signal. Neutral Sentiment: Amgen also named an analyst report in the news flow, along with Piper Sandler trimming its price target while keeping an Overweight rating. That suggests continued long-term optimism, but the target cut is a modest headwind rather than a major catalyst. Amgen (AMGN) Gets Price Target Cut at Piper Sandler Despite Long-Term Growth Optimism

Amgen also named an analyst report in the news flow, along with Piper Sandler trimming its price target while keeping an Overweight rating. That suggests continued long-term optimism, but the target cut is a modest headwind rather than a major catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Separately, Amgen’s kidney disease drug Tavneos faced renewed scrutiny in Japan, where partner Kissei urged doctors to use caution and avoid starting new patients amid safety and regulatory concerns. Headlines like this can pressure sentiment because they raise questions about the product’s commercial trajectory and safety profile. Amgen Japanese Partner Urges Caution On Tavneos Use

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Amgen from $351.00 to $340.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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