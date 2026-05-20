Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 9,822 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,296 shares of the company's stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the company's stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 5,856 shares of the company's stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at $29,868,125.43. The trade was a 17.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $192.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $191.47 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $167.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.30. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $193.05. The firm has a market cap of $298.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 142.02% and a net margin of 11.61%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.70%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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