Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Has $3.95 Million Position in Visa Inc. $V

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,263 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Visa were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Visa by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Visa by 16.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 1,133 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa by 13.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 18,367 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $329.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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