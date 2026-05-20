Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,525 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm comprises 1.9% of Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,144,068 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $19,524,350,000 after buying an additional 647,076 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,136,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Qualcomm by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $2,069,059,000 after buying an additional 7,292,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,642,657,000 after purchasing an additional 220,209 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,207,183 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,531,707,000 after purchasing an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 192 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $33,024.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,316. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $195.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $247.90. The business's 50 day moving average is $149.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.92. The firm has a market cap of $206.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.70%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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