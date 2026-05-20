Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,387,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock worth $782,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,560 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock worth $3,510,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $252,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.8%

PG opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $145.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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