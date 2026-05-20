Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,183 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,804 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,620,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,417,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,071 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $211,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $86.77 and a one year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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