Faithward Advisors LLC Has $5.32 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 194.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $403.07.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $375.12 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.15, a PEG ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.80. The firm's 50-day moving average is $405.86 and its 200-day moving average is $413.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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