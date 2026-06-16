Faithward Advisors LLC Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $287.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63 and a beta of 0.29. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.36 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55. The business's 50 day moving average price is $303.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 85.76% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 3,830 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.18, for a total value of $1,145,859.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,302.76. This trade represents a 70.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Melissa Mclaughlin sold 2,286 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.42, for a total value of $755,340.12. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,156.06. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,740 shares of company stock worth $2,420,214. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $463.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: ALNY is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

See Also

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