Faithward Advisors LLC Makes New $798,000 Investment in Amprius Technologies, Inc. $AMPX

Faithward Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,175 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Faithward Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Amprius Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 442,090 shares of the company's stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 142,751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,512,620 shares of the company's stock worth $68,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,395 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,014,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,441,698 shares of the company's stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 358,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth about $7,530,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Amprius Technologies Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of AMPX opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $18.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 2.12. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $24.23.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.72 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.48% and a negative net margin of 43.98%.Amprius Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at --0.060 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amprius Technologies news, CEO Thomas M. Stepien sold 60,702 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $897,782.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 699,298 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,342,617.42. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 28,812 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $426,129.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 804,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,898,821.22. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,028,013 shares of company stock worth $33,010,934. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMPX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price target on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Clear Str started coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Profile

Amprius Technologies, Inc NYSE: AMPX is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company's batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius' product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

Further Reading

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