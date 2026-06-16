Faithward Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Faithward Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,593 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,377 shares during the quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC's holdings in Generac were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,734 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Generac by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 675 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,272 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.26, for a total value of $149,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,385,564.08. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 564,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $153,653,231.04. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Generac from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $278.65.

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Generac Stock Performance

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $269.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.93. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.94 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.47. Generac had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Generac's revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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