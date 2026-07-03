Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases 3,542 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 22.5% in the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54.7% during the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 35,847 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,598 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 95.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 44,055 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

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NVIDIA Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $194.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $210.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.50. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $157.34 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The business had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA unveiled a new revenue-sharing model that lets fast-growing AI startups access compute power in exchange for a slice of future profits, which could expand NVDA’s customer base and create a new recurring monetization stream. Article Title

NVIDIA unveiled a new revenue-sharing model that lets fast-growing AI startups access compute power in exchange for a slice of future profits, which could expand NVDA’s customer base and create a new recurring monetization stream. Positive Sentiment: Multiple pieces highlighted fresh AI partnerships and infrastructure wins, including NVIDIA’s role in sovereign AI efforts with Palantir, AI-RAN validation with Amdocs, Supermicro and 1Finity, and a new data center collaboration with Valar Atomics, reinforcing demand for NVDA’s AI hardware and software ecosystem. Article Title

Multiple pieces highlighted fresh AI partnerships and infrastructure wins, including NVIDIA’s role in sovereign AI efforts with Palantir, AI-RAN validation with Amdocs, Supermicro and 1Finity, and a new data center collaboration with Valar Atomics, reinforcing demand for NVDA’s AI hardware and software ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained broadly supportive, with reports citing “buy the dip” interest, consensus Buy ratings, and bullish price targets that suggest investors still see upside despite the recent pullback. Article Title

Analyst commentary remained broadly supportive, with reports citing “buy the dip” interest, consensus Buy ratings, and bullish price targets that suggest investors still see upside despite the recent pullback. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also focused on NVIDIA’s growing exposure to robotics, edge AI, and blackwell infrastructure deals, which supports the long-term growth story but is unlikely to move the stock sharply on its own in the near term. Article Title

Coverage also focused on NVIDIA’s growing exposure to robotics, edge AI, and blackwell infrastructure deals, which supports the long-term growth story but is unlikely to move the stock sharply on its own in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Several articles pointed to continued weakness, with NVDA extending its recent pullback as investors took profits from semiconductors, while technical commentary warned the stock could remain range-bound or even retest lower levels near $165. Article Title

Several articles pointed to continued weakness, with NVDA extending its recent pullback as investors took profits from semiconductors, while technical commentary warned the stock could remain range-bound or even retest lower levels near $165. Negative Sentiment: Bearish takes from high-profile investors and commentators, including Michael Burry’s renewed short thesis on AI chips and concerns about valuation/digestion risk, added to the pressure on sentiment around NVIDIA shares. Article Title

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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