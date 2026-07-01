Family Investment Center Inc. Sells 1,839 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Family Investment Center Inc. trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 66.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,839 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc.'s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 295.8% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,263.76.

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Micron Technology Stock Up 0.8%

MU stock opened at $1,154.29 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $844.97 and a 200 day moving average of $539.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 71.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $117,926,445 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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