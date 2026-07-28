Family Manage LLC Decreases Stake in Synchrony Financial $SYF

Family Manage LLC cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,571 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 56,854 shares during the period. Family Manage LLC's holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,080,903 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,355,698,000 after acquiring an additional 191,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,595,381 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $907,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,230,111 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $519,778,000 after purchasing an additional 442,226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,039,753 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $410,760,000 after purchasing an additional 365,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,490,921 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $458,108,000 after purchasing an additional 517,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Synchrony Financial

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $3,651,107.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. This represents a 27.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of SYF opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day moving average of $72.87. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.45. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Synchrony Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.30%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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