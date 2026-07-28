Family Manage LLC Purchases Shares of 1,168 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Family Manage LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $494.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business's 50 day moving average price is $514.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.22 and a 52 week high of $584.73. The stock has a market cap of $807.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.28 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $615.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $528.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets following AMD’s Advancing AI event. Mizuho cited potential upside from AMD’s Helios rack-scale systems and upcoming Venice server CPUs, while Wedbush raised its target to $600 and Baird reportedly doubled its target to $1,250, reflecting confidence in AMD’s ability to gain share in AI infrastructure. Mizuho Lifts AMD Stock Price Target

Mizuho cited potential upside from AMD’s Helios rack-scale systems and upcoming Venice server CPUs, while Wedbush raised its target to $600 and Baird reportedly doubled its target to $1,250, reflecting confidence in AMD’s ability to gain share in AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: AMD is positioning itself as a full AI-systems provider. Helios rack systems, the Venice CPU platform, and a new disaggregated inference architecture developed with Cerebras could help AMD compete more directly with Nvidia in enterprise and hyperscale AI deployments. Partnerships involving Microsoft and Anthropic further support the company’s strategy of selling integrated CPUs, GPUs, networking, and rack-level systems. AMD and Cerebras Create a New Blueprint for Hardware

Helios rack systems, the Venice CPU platform, and a new disaggregated inference architecture developed with Cerebras could help AMD compete more directly with Nvidia in enterprise and hyperscale AI deployments. Partnerships involving Microsoft and Anthropic further support the company’s strategy of selling integrated CPUs, GPUs, networking, and rack-level systems. Positive Sentiment: The long-term growth outlook remains aggressive. Commentary suggests AMD could exceed CEO Lisa Su’s prior $100 billion revenue ambition earlier than expected if hyperscaler AI spending continues and customers seek a second major supplier to Nvidia. AMD Revenue Outlook

Commentary suggests AMD could exceed CEO Lisa Su’s prior $100 billion revenue ambition earlier than expected if hyperscaler AI spending continues and customers seek a second major supplier to Nvidia. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s valuation leaves the stock sensitive to expectations. With a market capitalization above $800 billion and a very high earnings multiple, investors appear to be demanding continued exceptional execution. The company’s upcoming earnings report will be important for validating AI demand, supply availability, and forward guidance.

With a market capitalization above $800 billion and a very high earnings multiple, investors appear to be demanding continued exceptional execution. The company’s upcoming earnings report will be important for validating AI demand, supply availability, and forward guidance. Negative Sentiment: Broad semiconductor selling overwhelmed company-specific positives. AMD and other chip stocks came under pressure amid concerns about elevated GPU prices, the sustainability of AI spending, and reports of China advancing domestic lithography and memory production. Sector-wide technical and fund-driven selling added to the pressure. Chip Stocks Slide on China Semiconductor Progress

AMD and other chip stocks came under pressure amid concerns about elevated GPU prices, the sustainability of AI spending, and reports of China advancing domestic lithography and memory production. Sector-wide technical and fund-driven selling added to the pressure. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider activity is a cautionary signal. Quiver data shows AMD insiders made numerous sales, including transactions by CEO Lisa Su, with no open-market purchases during the period reviewed. While sales may reflect compensation or diversification, the pattern can weigh on sentiment.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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