Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 19,072 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,152 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,072 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $48,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $11,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.12.

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More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 5,611 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $1,720,052.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,870,263. The trade was a 13.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,553 shares of company stock valued at $22,593,804. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $300.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $256.00 and a one year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.43 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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