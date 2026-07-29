Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Bought by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,644,575 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 340,524 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises 8.1% of Resolution Capital Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 4.22% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $387,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,853.8% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 332 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

NYSE FRT opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $89.99 and a twelve month high of $128.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FRT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho set a $130.00 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.62.

Read Our Latest Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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