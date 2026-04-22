Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,206 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.07% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 268 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,148.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 87.4% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $111.22 on Wednesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $89.99 and a one year high of $113.09. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business's 50 day moving average price is $107.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.28.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.38). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 32.14%.The company had revenue of $336.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $327.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's payout ratio is currently 96.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRT. UBS Group set a $113.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.50 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Federal Realty Investment Trust

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

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