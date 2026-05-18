Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Stock Holdings Boosted by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $20,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 416.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,103 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRT. Truist Financial increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.50 to $111.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.40.

View Our Latest Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $113.10 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $89.99 and a one year high of $117.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average of $103.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.38). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 38.63% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $336.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Federal Realty Investment Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust NYSE: FRT is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty's portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

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