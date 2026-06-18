Federated Hermes, Inc. $FHI Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI - Free Report) by 231.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,293 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Federated Hermes worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 86.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 476 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 848 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company's stock.

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Federated Hermes Stock Up 1.0%

FHI opened at $59.35 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.65. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $59.68.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $478.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.22 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 21.47%.Federated Hermes's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes's previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Federated Hermes's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 8,950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.34, for a total value of $513,193.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 151,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,674,165.84. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bryan M. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 74,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,718.20. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Federated Hermes from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Federated Hermes

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a global investment manager that provides a range of asset management solutions to institutional and individual investors. The company offers active strategies across equity, fixed income, multi-asset, liquidity, and alternative investments. Through its suite of mutual funds, separate accounts and collective investment vehicles, Federated Hermes seeks to deliver performance-driven outcomes aligned with client objectives and risk tolerances.

In addition to traditional investment management, Federated Hermes has developed specialized capabilities in sustainability and responsible investing, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) research into its investment process.

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