Ferrari N.V. $RACE Holdings Boosted by Biglari Capital CORP.

Biglari Capital CORP. increased its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,581 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for about 8.9% of Biglari Capital CORP.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Biglari Capital CORP. owned about 0.09% of Ferrari worth $83,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 78.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company's stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 31.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $1,519,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the company's stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferrari from $407.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ferrari from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ferrari from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ferrari from $555.00 to $483.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $470.70.

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Key Headlines Impacting Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Ferrari Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of RACE stock opened at $354.15 on Thursday. Ferrari N.V. has a 1 year low of $312.51 and a 1 year high of $519.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $347.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.53. The company has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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