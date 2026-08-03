Ferrari N.V. $RACE Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC cut its stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,244 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,781 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Ferrari were worth $13,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RACE. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 78.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company's stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 194 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the company's stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the company's stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

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Ferrari Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE RACE opened at $394.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.91. Ferrari N.V. has a 52-week low of $312.51 and a 52-week high of $504.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $365.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Key Stories Impacting Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations and full-year guidance was raised. Ferrari reported revenue of approximately €1.94 billion, up about 8% year over year, while earnings per share beat consensus estimates. Strong operating performance, higher cash generation and resilient demand supported the outlook. Ferrari raises 2026 guidance after Q2 earnings beat

Ferrari reported revenue of approximately €1.94 billion, up about 8% year over year, while earnings per share beat consensus estimates. Strong operating performance, higher cash generation and resilient demand supported the outlook. Positive Sentiment: Personalization and pricing power remain key profit drivers. Customers continue to spend on customized vehicles and higher-margin options, helping Ferrari expand its mix and profitability. The order book is fully covered through 2027, and Jefferies raised its price target to €400 while retaining a Buy rating. Ferrari price target lifted on pricing power and personalization growth

Customers continue to spend on customized vehicles and higher-margin options, helping Ferrari expand its mix and profitability. The order book is fully covered through 2027, and Jefferies raised its price target to €400 while retaining a Buy rating. Positive Sentiment: Ferrari continues to return capital to shareholders. The company reported additional purchases under its €250 million second-tranche share buyback, part of a broader multiyear program expected to total approximately €3.5 billion through 2030. Buybacks can support per-share earnings and signal management confidence. Ferrari periodic report on buyback program

The company reported additional purchases under its €250 million second-tranche share buyback, part of a broader multiyear program expected to total approximately €3.5 billion through 2030. Buybacks can support per-share earnings and signal management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Early demand for the Luce electric vehicle appears encouraging. CEO Benedetto Vigna said Ferrari is “very pleased” with orders for its first fully electric model, despite criticism of its debut. The comments help address execution concerns but do not yet provide detailed sales or profitability data. Ferrari very pleased with orders for Luce EV

CEO Benedetto Vigna said Ferrari is “very pleased” with orders for its first fully electric model, despite criticism of its debut. The comments help address execution concerns but do not yet provide detailed sales or profitability data. Negative Sentiment: Valuation remains a significant overhang. After a roughly 98% run, commentary argues that Ferrari may be overvalued. With a price-to-earnings ratio near 38 and PEG ratio above 3, investors may be taking profits or demanding stronger upside before bidding the shares higher. Ferrari stock could be overvalued despite its run

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Ferrari from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ferrari from $497.00 to $490.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ferrari to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $477.15.

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Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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