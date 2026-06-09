FFT Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,319 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,805 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 4,319 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of FFT Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $6,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 43,694 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $11,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Churchill Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $17,152,000. RHL Group LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,051,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Life Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Elite Life Management LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock worth $24,964,305 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Down 1.9%

AAPL opened at $301.54 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.07 and a fifty-two week high of $317.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $282.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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