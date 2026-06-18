Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Position Cut by Governors Lane LP

Governors Lane LP trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,358 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 93,813 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 1.0% of Governors Lane LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Governors Lane LP owned about 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $17,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,113,297 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $3,264,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,129,710 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,869,507,000 after buying an additional 172,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,196,718 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $744,134,000 after buying an additional 514,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,515,321 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $561,500,000 after buying an additional 448,712 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $495,956,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $38.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company's 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is 34.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FIS. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Further Reading

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