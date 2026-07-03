Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,911 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 554,204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 387 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 251.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 506 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company's stock.

Get FIS alerts: Sign Up

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 2.3%

FIS stock opened at $41.72 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is 34.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Read Our Latest Report on FIS

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fidelity National Information Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fidelity National Information Services wasn't on the list.

While Fidelity National Information Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here