Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires 32,077 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. raised its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,314 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 96,324 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 9,031 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,713 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,384 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $187,345,164.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1%

CVS opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company's 50 day moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day moving average is $83.13. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $106.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Argus increased their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

Key CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

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