Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires 55,695 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 1,287.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 55,695 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oberndorf William E acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,276,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $30,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,503,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 150,773 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $49,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE UNH opened at $424.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $385.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $430.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.45 and a 200-day moving average of $335.01.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $411.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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