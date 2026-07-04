Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires 59,546 Shares of Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. grew its holdings in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report) by 9,924.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,146 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 59,546 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Oklo were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. Strs Ohio raised its position in Oklo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Oklo by 8.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,109 shares of the company's stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Oklo by 40.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Oklo by 10.0% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 16.1% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKLO shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Oklo from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Oklo from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oklo in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oklo has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Stock Up 0.2%

Oklo stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.43 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.88. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.88 and a twelve month high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 10,548 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $612,205.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,597. The trade was a 22.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 140,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $9,560,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 538,039 shares in the company, valued at $36,742,683.31. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 623,629 shares of company stock valued at $40,734,208 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company's stock.

Oklo Profile

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO - Free Report).

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