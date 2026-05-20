Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires New Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 183,134 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $31,772,000. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 133,439 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $23,150,000 after buying an additional 7,139 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,003 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $307,251,000 after buying an additional 478,417 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,760 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $240.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $263.65.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $302.31 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $310.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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