Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires New Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,991,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.3% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the third quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the third quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $960.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, CICC Research increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,218.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on LLY

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Eli Lilly’s leadership in the obesity boom, with strong sales momentum in key products such as Mounjaro and broader confidence that the company still has room to run. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight Eli Lilly’s leadership in the obesity boom, with strong sales momentum in key products such as Mounjaro and broader confidence that the company still has room to run. Positive Sentiment: Stat News reported that Eli Lilly tops prominent rankings for pharma R&D performance, reinforcing the view that the company’s pipeline and innovation engine remain among the best in the industry. Article Title

Stat News reported that Eli Lilly tops prominent rankings for pharma R&D performance, reinforcing the view that the company’s pipeline and innovation engine remain among the best in the industry. Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly also announced it completed a key olomorasib drug-interaction study, which helps clarify next steps for its KRAS pipeline and supports the long-term growth story beyond obesity drugs. Article Title

Eli Lilly also announced it completed a key olomorasib drug-interaction study, which helps clarify next steps for its KRAS pipeline and supports the long-term growth story beyond obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: The company will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference later this month, a routine investor-relations event that could provide more details on strategy and pipeline updates. Article Title

The company will participate in Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference later this month, a routine investor-relations event that could provide more details on strategy and pipeline updates. Negative Sentiment: The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Eli Lilly’s appeal in a Medicaid whistleblower case, leaving in place a roughly $194 million award and keeping legal/compliance risk in focus. Article Title

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear Eli Lilly’s appeal in a Medicaid whistleblower case, leaving in place a roughly $194 million award and keeping legal/compliance risk in focus. Negative Sentiment: Related coverage noted that the ruling could raise scrutiny around Medicaid rebates and dividend implications, adding a modest overhang even as the core business remains strong. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,017.68 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $1,133.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $940.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1,000.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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