Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires New Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,859 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 86 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total value of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,362,768.36. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.95, for a total transaction of $13,590,508.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 90,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,360,101.95. The trade was a 23.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,069 shares of company stock valued at $60,779,964. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $530.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $504.67.

Read Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $399.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $437.97 and a 200-day moving average of $414.32. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $359.36 and a 1-year high of $492.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 39.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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