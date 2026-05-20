Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires Shares of 149,418 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 149,418 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $11,556,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. owned approximately 0.10% of CF Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 161.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,870 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 21.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,558 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 141.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 18,041 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $2,454,658.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,762 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,586,977.72. This represents a 24.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Patrick Mcgrane sold 3,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $427,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,256.50. This trade represents a 16.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,298. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of CF Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $132.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CF Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $118.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CF

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $127.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company's fifty day moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day moving average is $99.66. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.42 and a twelve month high of $141.96.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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