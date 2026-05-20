Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires Shares of 182,742 CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 182,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,775,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 250,688 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $19,839,448.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 278,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,013,186.70. This represents a 47.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 28,765 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $2,284,228.65. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 786,726 shares of company stock worth $62,547,977. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. UBS Group lifted their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings raised CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price target on CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $86.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.66.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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