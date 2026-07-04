Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Acquires Shares of 7,648 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,648 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. China Renaissance increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $802.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $880.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 9,343 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.42, for a total value of $8,636,856.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 311,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,972,545.14. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $1,200,579.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,088 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,736.72. This represents a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock valued at $126,191,753 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $820.16 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $853.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $138.30 and a 12 month high of $1,145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.08%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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