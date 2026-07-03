Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. raised its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX - Free Report) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,421 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 86,386 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 292 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Daiwa Securities Group lowered Boston Scientific from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BSX

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,348.12. This represents a 16.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Habiger bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This represents a 19.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:BSX opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 17.29%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Boston Scientific has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.840 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.410 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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