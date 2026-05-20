Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Buys New Shares in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,508,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock worth $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock worth $36,050,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 820.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the company's stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150,814 shares of the company's stock worth $23,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock worth $36,270,000 after acquiring an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $288,463.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. The trade was a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $917,194.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This trade represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.8%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $141.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $328.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $170.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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