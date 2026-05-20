Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Buys New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,536 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $5,810,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 120,261 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $27,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 28,160 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $214.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TE Connectivity

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $6,211,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $196.31 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $212.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.26. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $252.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. TE Connectivity's payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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