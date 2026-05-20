Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Buys Shares of 97,319 PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,319 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,681,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 656 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price objective on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.85.

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PayPal Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 25.02%. PayPal's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's payout ratio is 10.51%.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,443.56. This represents a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $536,170.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,687.32. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,341. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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