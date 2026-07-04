Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Grows Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore set a $84.00 target price on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $92.75.

View Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.17. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand's payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,438,992. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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