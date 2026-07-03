Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Grows Stock Holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lifted its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 96.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,270 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in ARM were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 4,638.8% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 500,043 shares of the company's stock worth $54,660,000 after buying an additional 489,491 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $826,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $8,486,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,980,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARM opened at $315.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $305.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $336.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 375.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 3.76. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $100.02 and a one year high of $452.70.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ARM from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $279.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

Insider Transactions at ARM

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,231,156.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 174,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,470,517.28. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider William Abbey sold 6,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.72, for a total transaction of $2,644,259.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 20,563 shares in the company, valued at $8,281,131.36. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 248,205 shares of company stock worth $57,741,572 over the last quarter.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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