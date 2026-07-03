Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 117.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,981 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 23,238 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 529.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $643,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 97,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,876,892.42. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total value of $336,822.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $256.00 to $250.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $204.94 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.24 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $191.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.84. The stock has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a PE ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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