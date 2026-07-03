Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Grows Stock Position in General Motors Company $GM

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. raised its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 32,114.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,027 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 75,791 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,548 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,524 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 45.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,366 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 69.4% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 66,547 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $76.06 on Friday. General Motors Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.87 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at $61,646,984.91. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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