Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Has $11.06 Million Holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. lessened its stake in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,096 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,525 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna acquired a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company's stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of EL stock opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.95.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.67%.The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.430 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.90.

View Our Latest Research Report on Estee Lauder Companies

About Estee Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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