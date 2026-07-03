Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Has $6.92 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,942 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,506 shares during the quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 12,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,783 shares of the company's stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the company's stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of PG opened at $151.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.23. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The stock has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here