Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $1.53 Million in Edison International $EIX

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,893 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EIX. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Edison International by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,326 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 762.7% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Get Edison International alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $72.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $75.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. Edison International has a 12-month low of $49.14 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. Edison International's payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edison International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edison International wasn't on the list.

While Edison International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here