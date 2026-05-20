Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $15.54 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,811 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $15,536,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,133,702 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $19,778,774,000 after buying an additional 288,296 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,285,145 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,988,132,000 after buying an additional 706,572 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $2,874,069,000 after buying an additional 1,028,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,571,857 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,732,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,967 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,087,666 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,789,148,000 after purchasing an additional 150,668 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $616.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total transaction of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at $63,499,170. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $448.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The company's 50-day moving average price is $483.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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