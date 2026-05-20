Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $21.66 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 787,837 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $21,658,000. Kinder Morgan comprises about 0.8% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 431.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $185,971,000 after buying an additional 5,333,986 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.8% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $171,845,000 after buying an additional 3,885,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,662,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 210,281,448 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $5,780,637,000 after buying an additional 2,165,130 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.09. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.Kinder Morgan's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Kinder Morgan from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,661.40. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. This represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $763,434. 12.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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