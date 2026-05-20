Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $25.71 Million in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 225,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $25,711,000. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,660,996 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $302,742,000 after acquiring an additional 391,606 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 658,059 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $74,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,132 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $102.25 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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