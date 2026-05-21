Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. Invests $3.93 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,620 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 979,900 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $150,111,000 after purchasing an additional 774,904 shares during the last quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 438.0% during the 4th quarter. Saranac Partners Ltd now owns 23,460 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $85,724,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $2,906,098. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $85.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $103.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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